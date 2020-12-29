Additional America’s Cup practice racing is canned

The Challenger of Record, Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli, has informed the media that no further practice racing is planned before the PRADA Cup.

There had been talk of more practice racing being held, involving the three challengers and the Cup defender, ETNZ, but this has now been abandoned.

This additional racing would have required all the teams agreement.

Although Luna Rossa have been out sailing since Christmas Day, it is believed that the other teams are still working on modifications and upgrades to their boats.

The next official event is the PRADA Cup Challenger Selection Series starting 15 January 2021.

Only the three Challengers: Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli, NYYC American Magic and INEOS Team UK will compete in the PRADA Cup.

The Prada Cup winner will challenge the Defender, Emirates Team New Zealand, in the America’s Cup Match.

The first stage of the Prada Cup consists of four Round Robins of three races each, starting Friday 15 January.

