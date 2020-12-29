America’s Cup team members comment on AC75 class design concept

Following the recent ACWS in Auckland, team members comment on the AC75 class design concept and what to expect in the 2021 racing.

With the Prada Challenger Cup selection series next up for the three challengers, it remains to be seen who will get to face Emirates Team New Zealand, winner of the 2017 America’s Cup in the 36th America’s Cup.



The 36th America’s Cup presented by Prada will be contested by the defender, Emirates Team New Zealand, representing the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron and the winner of the Prada Challenger Cup, which takes place January–February 2021.

