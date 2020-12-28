Italian media talk-up Luna Rossa America’s Cup challenge

The Italian media platform farevela.net, have compared the performance of the four America’s Cup teams and concluded that Luna Rossa has the winning package!

Marking the teams for performance in light and medium wind speed, downwind speed, starts, and handling.

They awarded Luna Rossa 43 points compared to ETNZ’s 42 points.

American Magic got 41 points while INEOS Team UK got a must try harder 35 points!

The Kiwi team are praised for their all-round ability, with a current advantage in medium-strong wind.

But they claim that Luna Rossa excels in the prestart phase, with the Spithill-Bruni duo combining aggression and control effectively, and to be fast in medium-light winds.

And Luna Rossa also get the highest points in maneuverability, with tacks, gybes and mark turns that are always clean and linear.

American Magic get a nod for their downwind speed, and it is admitted that they will be a tough team for anyone who meets them.

The usual dig is made at the INEOS budget and royal connection, with the addition of questioning the ability of Ben Ainslie to run a technical campaign of this size . . . which is perhaps why Ainslie brought in Grant Simmer as CEO.

But even the Italian’s admit that it is difficult to think that INEOS will not be able to improve radically for the start of the Prada Cup in January.

The British speed upwind and the typical Anslie aggression in the starts showed flashes of what is possible.

If the lack of general handling technique, and lower end wind strength sluggishness can be improved – a big ask in the time available – this lacklustre campaign could finally take flight.

