West Country Boat Repairs title sponsor for 2000 Millennium Series

The 2000 Class have engaged with West Country Boat Repairs as their title sponsor for the 6 rounds of the Millennium Series in 2021.

The Series will comprise two inland events and four sea rounds all in spectacular locations from Derbyshire in April down to Hampshire from April to September.

In keeping with the ethos of the 2000s as friendly and serious racing in a boat that has everything the keen racer wants yet isn’t intimidating to the less experienced sailor.

The programme next year gives opportunities for first time Open Event travellers at a large range of locations and in conditions likely to be manageable for the family sailors and sometimes challenging for the proficient.

The prizes available from West Country Boat Repairs include boat and foils overhauls, and days on WCBR’s boat repair courses at their workshops in Gloucestershire. There are also places on racing sailing training courses.