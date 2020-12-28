Vendee Globe leaders gather pace towards Cape Horn

Vendee Globe race leader Yannick Bestaven (Maître CoQ IV) leads by 130+ nm from Charlie Dalin (Apivia) with Thomas Ruyant (LinkedOut) now featuring back with the leaders in third place.

At just under 2,000 miles to Cape Horn, the leaders of the Vendée Globe have a long, tough week of work ahead to reach the big left turn into the home straight.

There is some relief that speeds are quick again as their position on the depression finally yields fast reaching conditions.

The pack is still tightly grouped but Damien Seguin (Groupe Apicil) is up to fourth and Isabelle Joschke (MACSF) fifth.

Seguin is fastest (19+ knots) of the top 10 this Monday morning.

Although it is cold and wet skippers’ energy reserves are restored for the meantime after the lighter wind period over Christmas.

Vendée Globe Leaders – Day 51 – Mon 28 Dec – Updated at 14:00 hrs UK

1st FRA Yannick Bestaven – Maître CoQ IV – 8,967 nm to finish – sailing at 17+ knots

2nd FRA Charlie Dalin – APIVIA – 133 nm

3rd FRA Thomas Ruyant – LinkedOut – 284 nm

4th FRA Damien Seguin – GROUPE APICIL – 315 nm

5th FRA Isabelle JOSCHKE – MACSF – 360 nm

6th FRA Jean Le Cam – Yes we Cam! – 360 nm

7th FRA Boris Herrmann – SEAEXPLORER – 365 nm

8th FRA Maxime SOREL – V and B-MAYENNE – 369 nm

9th FRA Giancarlo Pedote – PRYSMIAN GROUP – 373 nm

10th FRA Benjamin DUTREUX – OMIA – WATER FAMILY – 387 nm

GBR:

17th GBR Pip Hare – Medallia – 2058 nm

23rd GBR Miranda Merron – Campagne de France – 3648 nm

Retired:

Nicolas Troussel, Alex Thomson, Kevin Escoffier, Alex Thomson, Sebastien Simon, Sam Davies, Fabrice Amedo

