Vendee Globe – Boxing day update

Yannick Bestaven (Maître Coq) is back in the lead of the Vendee Globe but only by a small handful of miles over Charlie Dalin (APIVIA).

Still racing upwind but having changed on to the ‘making’ port tack – the angle taking them closer to the mark than away from it.

The seven strong peloton are now compacted into a postage stamp area some 50 by 70 nautical miles but are once again bumped into the light winds of the high pressure barrier, they are all making much less than ten knots.

The slow down for the peloton, the group led by Jean Le Cam (Yes We Cam!) and Boris Herrmann (SeaExplorer-Yacht Club de Monaco) has been good for Maxime Sorel (V and B Mayenne) and especially for Louis Burton (Bureau Vallée 2) who have made miles back in the group, Burton more than 250 miles over four days.

Award for Jean Le Cam

French offshore sailor Jean Le Cam was awarded ‘Officer in the Order of Maritime Merit’ by the French Minister of the Sea, Annick Girardin, for his involvement in the rescue of a competitor in the Vendee Globe solo race around the world.

Vendée Globe Leaders – Day 49 – Sat 26 Dec – 11:00 hrs UK

1st FRA Yannick Bestaven – Maître CoQ IV – 9,564 nm to finish – sailing at 11+ knots

2nd FRA Charlie Dalin – APIVIA – 30 nm

3rd FRA Jean Le Cam – Yes we Cam! – 258 nm

4th FRA Boris Herrmann – SEAEXPLORER – 279 nm

5th FRA Damien Seguin – GROUPE APICIL – 282 nm

6th FRA Isabelle JOSCHKE – MACSF – 302 nm

7th FRA Maxime SOREL – V and B-MAYENNE – 319 nm

8th FRA Giancarlo Pedote – PRYSMIAN GROUP – 323 nm

9th FRA Benjamin DUTREUX – OMIA – WATER FAMILY – 333 nm

10th FRA Thomas Ruyant – LinkedOut – 335 nm

GBR:

17th GBR Pip Hare – Medallia – 2291 nm

23rd GBR Miranda Merron – Campagne de France – 3639 nm

Retired:

Nicolas Troussel, Alex Thomson, Kevin Escoffier, Alex Thomson, Sebastien Simon, Sam Davies, Fabrice Amedo

