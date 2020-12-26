Here comes Storm Bella – Intense low pressure system is named

Storm Bella has officially been named and an Amber severe weather warning issued as strong winds and heavy rain are forecast from 26 December.

Conditions across the UK will turn increasingly unsettled through Saturday 26 December and into the 27 December with strengthening winds and heavy rain moving in from the north.

An Amber national severe weather warning has been issued for parts of south Wales and across southern England, with gusts expected to reach up to 60-70mph in exposed coastal locations.

A Yellow warning for wind for the whole of England and Wales as well as the far south of Scotland has also been issued and will be in force from 15:00 on 26 December to 12:00 on 27 December 2020.

Named Storms in the UK

A storm will be named when it has the potential to cause an amber or red warning.

If a low pressure system is intense enough, it may become a named storm. The UK Metoffice name storms which they forecast will have an impact upon the UK.

Two have been named so far this season by the Metoffice – Aiden on 30 October and Bella on 24 December 2020.

