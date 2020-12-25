Vendee Globe – Leaders approaching Point Nemo on Christmas Day

The distance to the Vendee Globe finish line is now less than 10,000 nautical miles, with Charlie Dalin at 9746 nm and Yannick Bestaven at 9,762 nm early on Christmas Day.

And Dalin returned to the race lead on Christmas Day, by virtue of his more direct course.

He commented, “I’ve been looking at this number for quite some time like many others and it’s true that it’s symbolic to pass this milestone. It’s a good thing, like a milestone . . . I like these markers that make the race more enjoyable!”

Point Nemo, also known as the oceanic pole of inaccessibility, is the farthest point from land on our planet. Located within the Southern Pacific ocean between New Zealand and South America, the nearest landmass is 1,670 miles away.

Vendée Globe Leaders – Day 48 – Fri 25 Dec – 08:00 hrs UK

1st FRA Charlie Dalin – APIVIA – – 9746 nm to finish – sailing at 10+ knots

2nd FRA Yannick Bestaven – Maître CoQ IV – 15 nm

3rd FRA Boris Herrmann – SEAEXPLORER – 273 nm

4th FRA Jean Le Cam – Yes we Cam! – 274 nm

5th FRA Damien Seguin – GROUPE APICIL – 296 nm

6th FRA Benjamin DUTREUX – OMIA – WATER FAMILY – 302 nm

7th FRA Thomas Ruyant – LinkedOut – 302 nm

8th FRA Isabelle JOSCHKE – MACSF – 304 nm

9th FRA Giancarlo Pedote – PRYSMIAN GROUP – 336 nm

10th FRA Maxime SOREL – V and B-MAYENNE – 365 nm

GBR:

17th GBR Pip Hare – Medallia – 2543 nm

23rd GBR Miranda Merron – Campagne de France – 3851 nm

Retired:

Nicolas Troussel, Alex Thomson, Kevin Escoffier, Alex Thomson, Sebastien Simon, Sam Davies, Fabrice Amedo

