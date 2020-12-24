Matt Sheahan’s video report from the ACWS in Auckland

Matt Sheahan reports from Auckland where the three days of the Prada America’s Cup World Series delivered an intense snapshot of what we can expect over the next three months on the road to the America’s Cup.



From tacking duels, penalties, wheelies, a near capsize, close calls and close action.

It also delivered a shocker to one team. Still, the America’s Cup wouldn’t be what it is without a few dramas.

He starts by going back to another period in the Cup when extreme machines were the order of the day.

