RS:X Europeans & Youth Europeans to go ahead in Vilamoura

Based on recent discussions with the local organizer, the 2020 RS:X Europeans and Youth Europeans are to go ahead in Vilamoura, Portugal from 22 to 28 November.

The RS:X Class ExCom decided to go ahead with the event, without changing the schedule and initial plans, after the organizers confirmed that they are allowed to organize the event when COVID-19 rules and procedures are strictly followed.

The Portuguese government declared on the 2 November that outdoor sports competitions are permitted in Portuguese territory. And Vilamoura Sailing has obtained the necessary authorizations from the Portuguese Health Department (DGS) to organize the Championship.

To date 95 entries have been received, but over half of those are still posted as pending.

The 2020 RS:X Windsurfing European and Youth European Championships & Open Trophy is the Tokyo Olympic Games qualifying event for the European continent!

Four British competitors are entered:

Alysia Gibson, Emma Wilson, Tom Squires and Duncan Monaghan. Squires and Monaghan are listed at ‘Pending’ status.

The new Notice of Race is available here . . .

The event website is available here . . .

Related Post:

Competitors at Laser/Radial Europeans test positive for Covid-19