Vendee Globe – Day 4 – No respite in the night!

The Vendee Globe skippers who chose the western option overnight had to face harsh conditions with gusts of over 40 knots.

While among those who headed south, 150 miles away, Maxime Sorel, Benjamin Dutreux, Jean Le Cam and Nicolas Troussel are leading the race. Advantage to the ‘southerners’

With gusts of more than 40 knots and cross seas, the conditions during Tuesday night were faithful to the forecasts.

Before the passage of the front, the fleet had already divided into two groups: those who decided to meet the strong wind and those, more cautious, who skirted the Spanish coasts in order to benefit from more favorable conditions.

And this morning, it is the ‘southerners’ who lead the standings.



The video was sent around 8am Wednesday morning. Behind the camera, Kevin Escoffier-PRB. “Jacuzzi option this morning on PRB” explains the skipper as we see an impressive waterway in the cabin.

The four foilers – Alex Thomson (HUGO BOSS), Charlie Dalin (Apivia), Kevin Escoffier (PRB) and Boris Hermann (Seaexplorer – Yacht Club de Monaco) – are preparing to switch to the south during the day.

There is also a second mainsail lock breakage.

Armel Tripon on L’Occitane en Provence suffered the breakage of the mainsail hook of his J3 during the night and has diverted to La Coruña in order to anchor and repair alone, close to the coast, if conditions allow.

Tripon was one of the first to veer westward yesterday alongside Thomas Rouillard (LinkedOut) and Louis Burton (Bureau Vallée 2).

Fabrice Amedeo has repaired his lock breakage and resumed the race.

Vendée Globe – Day 4 Wed 11 Nov 09:30 hrs. (33 entries)

1st FRA 53 Maxime Sorel – V And B Mayenne – 9.6 kts – 0.0 nm

2nd FRA 09 Benjamin Dutreux – OMIA – Water Family – 8.9 kts – 18.3 nm

3rd FRA 01 Jean Le Cam – Yes we Cam ! – 8.9 kts – 18.5 nm

4th FRA 6 Nicolas Troussel – CORUM L’Épargne – 9.2 kts – 22.4 nm

5th FRA 17 Yannick Bestaven – Maître Coq IV – 9.1 kts – 28.6 nm

6th FRA 49 Romain Attanasio – Pure – Best Western Hotels – 8.4 kts – 39.4 nm

7th FRA 92 Stéphane Le Diraison – Time For Oceans – 8.5 kts – 41.4 nm

8th FRA 59 Thomas Ruyant – LinkedOut – 10.3 kts – 51.1 nm

9th FRA 1000 Damien Seguin – Groupe APICIL – 7.5 kts – 59.4 nm

10th FRA 71 Manuel Cousin – Groupe Sétin – 7.9 kts – 61.1 nm

GBR competitors:

15th FRA 109 Samantha Davies – Initiatives – Coeur – 7.4 kts – 74.7 nm

16th GBR 99 Alex Thomson – HUGO BOSS – 8.3 kts – 77.9 nm

26th FRA 50 Miranda Merron – Campagne de France – 6.4 kts – 127.9 nm

29th GBR 777 Pip Hare – Medallia – 5.2 kts – 158.0 nm

