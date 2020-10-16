Day 2 at Swan One Design Worlds in Scarlino

Unstable weather conditions on the Tuscan coast forced a shortened racing programme at the Swan One Design Worlds.

With just one windward/leeward race completed, the impressive starts and performances from today’s winners – Onegroup (ClubSwan 50), Motions (Swan 45) and Cetilar-Vitamina (ClubSwan 36) – proved decisive in reshaping the respective Class leaderboards.



ClubSwan 50: Leaderboard

1. Hatari (Ger) 17 points

2. Niramo (Ger) 19 pts

3. Skorpidi (Rus) 20 pts

4. Earlybird (Ger) 20 pts

5. Onegroup (Ger) 20 pts

Swan 45: Leaderboard

1. Motions (Ned) 5 points

2. K-Force (Ned) 7 pts

3. Ange Transparent (Sui) 10 pts

ClubSwan 36: Leaderboard

1. Cetilar-Vitamina (Ita) 5 points

2. Sease (Ita) 11 pts

3. Goddess (Ger) 15 pts

Full results available here . . .