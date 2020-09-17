Gruber and Meyer lead after day 2 at Formula Kite Mixed Team Relay Europeans

Florian Gruber and Leonie Meyer of Germany top the leader board after day 2 of the Formula Kite Mixed Team Relay European Championships on Lake Traunsee, Austria.
Gruber and Meyer take a one point lead ahead of two British teams, Connor Bainbridge and Ellie Aldridge, and Guy Bridge and Katie Dabson tied on six points
Racing is very close with the first six covered by just five points after seven races.
In fourth are Poland’s Michal Wojciechowski and Magdalena Woyciechowska, fifth Maxime Nocher and Lauriane Nolot of France, and in sixth Jakub Jurkowski and Julia Damasiewicz of Poland.
Qualification series are officially complet after Thursday’s 5 races for each of the the three fleets.
Friday the fleets will be divided into gold, silver and bronze for the final days and the semi-finals and medal series scheduled for “Super Sunday”.
Formula Kite Mixed Team Relay European Championship – After 7 races (19 entries)
1st GER 10 Florian Gruber and Leonie Meyer – – -1 -1 1 1 1 1 1 – – 5 pts
2nd GBR 14 Connor Bainbridge and Ellie Aldridge – – -3 1 1 -3 1 2 1 – – 6 pts
3rd GBR 22 Guy Bridge and Katie Dabson – – 1 1 1 -2 1 -2 2 – – 6 pts
4th POL 21 Michal Wojciechowski and Magdalena Woyciechowska – – 2 2 -5 1 -6 1 1 – – 7 pts
5th FRA 12 Maxime Nocher and Lauriane Nolot – – 1 -3 -3 1 3 1 2 – – 8 pts
6th POL 18 Jakub Jurkowski and Julia Damasiewicz – – -3 2 2 2 -5 2 2 – – 10 pts
7th FRA 11 Axel Mazella and Alexia Fancelli – – -8 2 2 2 2 -3 3 – – 11 pts
8th SLO 28 Toni Vodisek and Marina Vodisek – – 2 3 3 3 2 -5 -8 – – 13 pts
9th GER 15 Jannis Maus and Alina Kornelli – – 2 3 4 -5 -5 4 3 – – 16 pts
10th ESP 27 Alejandro Climent and Gisela Pulido – – 3 -7 3.7 3.7 3 3 -5 – – 16.4 pts
11th FRA 24 Theo de Ramecourt and Jessie Kampman – – -8 -6 2 4 2 6 4 – – 18 pts
12th POL 19 Jakub Watorowski and Nina Arcisz – – 4 -8 3 3 4 5 -8 – – 19 pts
13th COL 26 Victor Bolanos and Maria Loiza – – -8 4 -6 6 6 3 3 – – 22 pts
14th GBR 13 Joshua Carey and Jemima Crathorne – – 4 4 4 -8 -6 5 6 – – 23 pts
15th RUS 25 Denis Taradin and Sofia Kotliar – – -8 -8 4 5 3 4 8 – – 24 pts
16th NED 20 Sven van de Kamp and Mariska Wildenberg – – 5 -8 -8 8 5 4 4 – – 26 pts
17th POL 23 Jan Koszowski and Julia Morkowska – – 4 -8 -8 8 4 6 5 – – 27 pts
18th POL 17 Blazej Ozog and Izabela Satrjan – – -8 -8 5 4 4 8 8 – – 29 pts
19th pol 16 Jan Marciniak and Dominika Sawicka – – 5 5 -7 7 7 6 -8 – – 30 pts
