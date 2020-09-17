Gruber and Meyer lead after day 2 at Formula Kite Mixed Team Relay Europeans

Florian Gruber and Leonie Meyer of Germany top the leader board after day 2 of the Formula Kite Mixed Team Relay European Championships on Lake Traunsee, Austria.

Gruber and Meyer take a one point lead ahead of two British teams, Connor Bainbridge and Ellie Aldridge, and Guy Bridge and Katie Dabson tied on six points

Racing is very close with the first six covered by just five points after seven races.

In fourth are Poland’s Michal Wojciechowski and Magdalena Woyciechowska, fifth Maxime Nocher and Lauriane Nolot of France, and in sixth Jakub Jurkowski and Julia Damasiewicz of Poland.

Qualification series are officially complet after Thursday’s 5 races for each of the the three fleets.

Friday the fleets will be divided into gold, silver and bronze for the final days and the semi-finals and medal series scheduled for “Super Sunday”.

Formula Kite Mixed Team Relay European Championship – After 7 races (19 entries)

1st GER 10 Florian Gruber and Leonie Meyer – – -1 -1 1 1 1 1 1 – – 5 pts

2nd GBR 14 Connor Bainbridge and Ellie Aldridge – – -3 1 1 -3 1 2 1 – – 6 pts

3rd GBR 22 Guy Bridge and Katie Dabson – – 1 1 1 -2 1 -2 2 – – 6 pts

4th POL 21 Michal Wojciechowski and Magdalena Woyciechowska – – 2 2 -5 1 -6 1 1 – – 7 pts

5th FRA 12 Maxime Nocher and Lauriane Nolot – – 1 -3 -3 1 3 1 2 – – 8 pts

6th POL 18 Jakub Jurkowski and Julia Damasiewicz – – -3 2 2 2 -5 2 2 – – 10 pts

7th FRA 11 Axel Mazella and Alexia Fancelli – – -8 2 2 2 2 -3 3 – – 11 pts

8th SLO 28 Toni Vodisek and Marina Vodisek – – 2 3 3 3 2 -5 -8 – – 13 pts

9th GER 15 Jannis Maus and Alina Kornelli – – 2 3 4 -5 -5 4 3 – – 16 pts

10th ESP 27 Alejandro Climent and Gisela Pulido – – 3 -7 3.7 3.7 3 3 -5 – – 16.4 pts

11th FRA 24 Theo de Ramecourt and Jessie Kampman – – -8 -6 2 4 2 6 4 – – 18 pts

12th POL 19 Jakub Watorowski and Nina Arcisz – – 4 -8 3 3 4 5 -8 – – 19 pts

13th COL 26 Victor Bolanos and Maria Loiza – – -8 4 -6 6 6 3 3 – – 22 pts

14th GBR 13 Joshua Carey and Jemima Crathorne – – 4 4 4 -8 -6 5 6 – – 23 pts

15th RUS 25 Denis Taradin and Sofia Kotliar – – -8 -8 4 5 3 4 8 – – 24 pts

16th NED 20 Sven van de Kamp and Mariska Wildenberg – – 5 -8 -8 8 5 4 4 – – 26 pts

17th POL 23 Jan Koszowski and Julia Morkowska – – 4 -8 -8 8 4 6 5 – – 27 pts

18th POL 17 Blazej Ozog and Izabela Satrjan – – -8 -8 5 4 4 8 8 – – 29 pts

19th pol 16 Jan Marciniak and Dominika Sawicka – – 5 5 -7 7 7 6 -8 – – 30 pts

