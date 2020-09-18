Mount Gay rum distillery on-board as eSailing Partner

Over the next two years, the rum distiller Mount Gay and World Sailing will work in partnership to raise the profile and awareness of eSailing globally.

In addition, Mount Gay will become a supporting partner of the eSailing World Championship and eSailing Nations Cup with six weeks of challenges incorporated into the gameplay.

Mount Gay has a rich heritage in sailing and has been a long-term supporter of sailing globally with their Red Cap becoming well recognised by sailors over the last four decades.

Since the establishment of the eSailing World Championship, participation in eSailing has grown dramatically with more than 2 million global players participating in Inshore and Offshore games.

Thirteen nations have launched eSailing National Championships in 2020 and with Mount Gay’s support, Barbados has become the 14th with further nations to be launched.

The finals of the eSailing World Championship and the eSailing Nations Cup are due to be held in November.

