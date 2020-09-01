Finn sailors return to racing with European Championship

Finn sailors return to racing at the 2020 Open and U23 European Championship, as well as the Finn European Masters in Gdynia, Poland, this week.

With the Finn Gold Cup in Palma recently being cancelled, this is the only major senior event this year, though many of the fleet are expected to head to Kiel Week straight afterwards.

Britain will be represented by Giles Scott and Henry Wetherell. Scott is the defending European Champion and will represent Britain at the Tokyo Olympics when it takes place in Japan in 2021.



Tuesday 1 September will see a Practice Race followed with the Opening Ceremony and Briefing in the evening.

The first championship races will take place on Wednesday and continue through Sunday 6 September.

It is expected that due to the low entry numbers, the Open and Masters events will be combined in one fleet of about 70 competitors.

