La Solitaire du Figaro approach The Rock

As the La Solitaire du Figaro approach the Fastnet Rock, the 15 strong leading pack is covered by just 10 nautical miles.

With some 50 nautical miles – at 10:30hrs Tue – to sail to reach the Fastnet Rock where the 35 strong fleet will turn for the finish back on the Baie de Saint Brieuc, French skipper Xavier Macaire (Groupe SNEF) continues to lead the 642nm Stage 1.

In second place is Corentin Douguet (NF Habitat), while Irish skipper Tom Dolan (Smurfit Kappa) has high hopes of rounding ‘the rock’ holding on to the third position he is in this morning.

Mainly reaching under spinnaker on port gybe in the southerly breeze the 35 skippers had a more stable night, mainly focusing on straight line boatspeed.

The leading peloton look set to drive into lighter winds this morning and already there has been some compression of the distances between boats

Briton Sam Goodchild (Leyton) is in seventh, Phil Sharp (OceansLab) is 19th this morning at 18 miles behind the top boat, Jack Boutell (Fromagerie Gillot) 23rd, Alan Roberts (Seacat Services) is 31st.

