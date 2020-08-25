Lasers sit it out as Storm Francis blows through

Tuesday was never going to happen for the Laser competitors down at Weymouth with Storm Francis arriving on schedule.

Day 2 of the UKLA National Championships at WPNSA duly quarantined the fleets with the gale hitting over 40 knots and gusts upto 50 knots.

Storm Francis is expected to clear to the East of the UK by Wednesday lunchtime, leaving a brighter and more settled outlook.

So it looks like the standard and 4.7 Laser fleets will get to complete their championships on Wednesday.

And then the second half of the week (27-29 August) will see 100 ILCA 6 (Radial rig) Lasers racing.

Meanwhile just to remind you the leaders are . . .

Standard Laser – After 3 races (51 entries)

1st Elliot HANSON Redesmere SC – – 1 1 1 – – 3 pts

2nd Michael BECKETT Solva SC – – 2 2 2 – – 6 pts

3rd Joseph DRAKE RNSYC – – 5 3 4 – – 12 pts

4th Jack HOPKINS HISC – – 3 4 5 – – 12 pts

5th Sam WHALEY Swanage SC – – 4 7 3 – – 14 pts

6th Daniel WHITELEY Port Dinorwic – – 6 5 6 – – 17 pts

Laser 4.7 – After 3 races (52 entries)

1st Oliver ALLEN-WILCOX Chew Valley U17 – – 1 1 3 – – 5 pts

2nd Jack GRAHAM-TROLL RLymYC U16 – – 2 3 2 – – 7 pts

3rd Freddie HOWARTH Parkstone YC U16 – – 8 4 1 – – 13 pts

4th Terry HACKER Hunts SC U17 – – 5 2 6 – – 13 pts

5th Max STEELE WSC U16 – – 3 5 7 – – 15 pts

6th Jamie TYLECOTE Rutland SC U16 – – 7 6 8 – – 21 pts

