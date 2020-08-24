UKLA National Championships – Day 1 at Weymouth

The Standard and 4.7 rig Lasers started their UKLA National Championships at Weymouth and Portland National Sailing Academy on Monday.

In the standard fleet (ILCA 7) Elliot Hanson – Team GB Tokyo 2020 squad member – stamped his authority on day 1 with three wins from three races.

In second place is Michael Beckett tracking Hanson with three second places, and in third place tied on 12 points are Joseph Drake (5,3,4) and Jack Hopkins (3,4,5).

In the Laser 4.7 (ULCA 4) Oliver Allen-Wilcock (1,1,3) leads by two points from Jack Graham-Troll (2,3,2).

Tied on 13 points, in third place are Freddie Howarth (8,4,1) and Terry Hacker (5,2,6).

Standard Laser – After 3 races (51 entries)

1st Elliot HANSON Redesmere SC – – 1 1 1 – – 3 pts

2nd Michael BECKETT Solva SC – – 2 2 2 – – 6 pts

3rd Joseph DRAKE RNSYC – – 5 3 4 – – 12 pts

4th Jack HOPKINS HISC – – 3 4 5 – – 12 pts

5th Sam WHALEY Swanage SC – – 4 7 3 – – 14 pts

6th Daniel WHITELEY Port Dinorwic – – 6 5 6 – – 17 pts

7th Krishan BHOGAL Manor Park SC – – 7 10 10 – – 27 pts

8th Luke DEEGAN Pupuke BC – – 9 9 9 – – 27 pts

9th Ben FLOWER Swaggin SC – – 13 8 7 – – 28 pts

10th Norman STRUTHERS Stokes Bay SC – – 10 12 8 – – 30 pts

11th Jake FARREN-PRICE Chew Valley Lake SC – – 14 6 13 – – 33 pts

12th Anthony PARKE HISC – – 8 18 11 – – 37 pts

13th Ben CHILDERLEY RSRNYC – – 11 14 14 – – 39 pts

14th Nicholas WELBOURN Hykeham SC – – 16 11 19 – – 46 pts

15th Charlie SOUTH Stokes Bay SC – – 15 16 16 – – 47 pts

16th James FOSTER WPNSA – – 12 19 18 – – 49 pts

17th Mark LYTTLE QMSC – – 18 21 12 – – 51 pts

18th Nick HARRISON Stokes Bay SC – – 17 15 20 – – 52 pts

19th Jake BOWHAY Stokes Bay SC – – 20 17 22 – – 59 pts

20th Chris ELLYATT QMSC – – 25 23 17 – – 65 pts

Laser 4.7 – After 3 races (52 entries)

1st Oliver ALLEN-WILCOX Chew Valley U17 – – 1 1 3 – – 5 pts

2nd Jack GRAHAM-TROLL RLymYC U16 – – 2 3 2 – – 7 pts

3rd Freddie HOWARTH Parkstone YC U16 – – 8 4 1 – – 13 pts

4th Terry HACKER Hunts SC U17 – – 5 2 6 – – 13 pts

5th Max STEELE WSC U16 – – 3 5 7 – – 15 pts

6th Jamie TYLECOTE Rutland SC U16 – – 7 6 8 – – 21 pts

7th Ben TYLECOTE Rutland SC U19 – – 4 9 9 – – 22 pts

8th Keijiro KIKKAWA Stokes Bay SC U17 – – 6 7 10 – – 23 pts

9th Henry KOE Island Barn SC U16 – – 15 10 4 – – 29 pts

10th Luka FRANKLIN Island Barn SC U17 – – 10 8 13 – – 31 pts

11th Rhys POWELL Llandegfedd U17 – – 9 12 11 – – 32 pts

12th Carys ATTWELL Rutland SC U16 – – 24 11 5 – – 40 pts

13th Ben KNIGHTS Hunts SC U16 – – 12 16 12 – – 40 pts

14th Honor PROCTER Cardiff Bay YC U16 – – 11 17 16 – – 44 pts

15th Anya MORRIS MYC U16 – – 14 15 19 – – 48 pts

16th Llion MORRIS Llandudno U16 – – 20 13 18 – – 51 pts

17th Josh LYTTLE Datchet Water SC U16 – – 17 14 20 – – 51 pts

18th Megan FARRER Emsworth SC U16 – – 22 21 14 – – 57 pts

19th Annabelle PIERCE-JONES PDSC U17 – – 16 27 15 – – 58 pts

20th Daniel FLETCHER Island Barn SC U17 – – 13 29 17 – – 59 pts

Full results available here . . .

Related Post:

Elliot Hanson completes Team GB’s Tokyo 2020 squad