UKLA National Championships – Day 1 at Weymouth

The Standard and 4.7 rig Lasers started their UKLA National Championships at Weymouth and Portland National Sailing Academy on Monday.
In the standard fleet (ILCA 7) Elliot Hanson – Team GB Tokyo 2020 squad member – stamped his authority on day 1 with three wins from three races.
In second place is Michael Beckett tracking Hanson with three second places, and in third place tied on 12 points are Joseph Drake (5,3,4) and Jack Hopkins (3,4,5).
In the Laser 4.7 (ULCA 4) Oliver Allen-Wilcock (1,1,3) leads by two points from Jack Graham-Troll (2,3,2).
Tied on 13 points, in third place are Freddie Howarth (8,4,1) and Terry Hacker (5,2,6).
Standard Laser – After 3 races (51 entries)
1st Elliot HANSON Redesmere SC – – 1 1 1 – – 3 pts
2nd Michael BECKETT Solva SC – – 2 2 2 – – 6 pts
3rd Joseph DRAKE RNSYC – – 5 3 4 – – 12 pts
4th Jack HOPKINS HISC – – 3 4 5 – – 12 pts
5th Sam WHALEY Swanage SC – – 4 7 3 – – 14 pts
6th Daniel WHITELEY Port Dinorwic – – 6 5 6 – – 17 pts
7th Krishan BHOGAL Manor Park SC – – 7 10 10 – – 27 pts
8th Luke DEEGAN Pupuke BC – – 9 9 9 – – 27 pts
9th Ben FLOWER Swaggin SC – – 13 8 7 – – 28 pts
10th Norman STRUTHERS Stokes Bay SC – – 10 12 8 – – 30 pts
11th Jake FARREN-PRICE Chew Valley Lake SC – – 14 6 13 – – 33 pts
12th Anthony PARKE HISC – – 8 18 11 – – 37 pts
13th Ben CHILDERLEY RSRNYC – – 11 14 14 – – 39 pts
14th Nicholas WELBOURN Hykeham SC – – 16 11 19 – – 46 pts
15th Charlie SOUTH Stokes Bay SC – – 15 16 16 – – 47 pts
16th James FOSTER WPNSA – – 12 19 18 – – 49 pts
17th Mark LYTTLE QMSC – – 18 21 12 – – 51 pts
18th Nick HARRISON Stokes Bay SC – – 17 15 20 – – 52 pts
19th Jake BOWHAY Stokes Bay SC – – 20 17 22 – – 59 pts
20th Chris ELLYATT QMSC – – 25 23 17 – – 65 pts
Laser 4.7 – After 3 races (52 entries)
1st Oliver ALLEN-WILCOX Chew Valley U17 – – 1 1 3 – – 5 pts
2nd Jack GRAHAM-TROLL RLymYC U16 – – 2 3 2 – – 7 pts
3rd Freddie HOWARTH Parkstone YC U16 – – 8 4 1 – – 13 pts
4th Terry HACKER Hunts SC U17 – – 5 2 6 – – 13 pts
5th Max STEELE WSC U16 – – 3 5 7 – – 15 pts
6th Jamie TYLECOTE Rutland SC U16 – – 7 6 8 – – 21 pts
7th Ben TYLECOTE Rutland SC U19 – – 4 9 9 – – 22 pts
8th Keijiro KIKKAWA Stokes Bay SC U17 – – 6 7 10 – – 23 pts
9th Henry KOE Island Barn SC U16 – – 15 10 4 – – 29 pts
10th Luka FRANKLIN Island Barn SC U17 – – 10 8 13 – – 31 pts
11th Rhys POWELL Llandegfedd U17 – – 9 12 11 – – 32 pts
12th Carys ATTWELL Rutland SC U16 – – 24 11 5 – – 40 pts
13th Ben KNIGHTS Hunts SC U16 – – 12 16 12 – – 40 pts
14th Honor PROCTER Cardiff Bay YC U16 – – 11 17 16 – – 44 pts
15th Anya MORRIS MYC U16 – – 14 15 19 – – 48 pts
16th Llion MORRIS Llandudno U16 – – 20 13 18 – – 51 pts
17th Josh LYTTLE Datchet Water SC U16 – – 17 14 20 – – 51 pts
18th Megan FARRER Emsworth SC U16 – – 22 21 14 – – 57 pts
19th Annabelle PIERCE-JONES PDSC U17 – – 16 27 15 – – 58 pts
20th Daniel FLETCHER Island Barn SC U17 – – 13 29 17 – – 59 pts
Full results available here . . .
