2020 iQFoil European Championship – Day 1

Day 1 of the 2020 iQFoil European Championship on Silvaplana, Switzerland, where two races were completed for both fleets.
Leading the men are Italy’s Matteo Iachino and Sebastian Koerdel of Germany, tied on 2 points, both winning their flight races.
Leading the women is Helene Noesmoen of France who also won both her flight races.
Leading British competitors are Henry Bloodworth in eighth and Andy Brown tenth in the men’s event, and in the women Islay Watson is sixth and Izzy Watson is 18th.
The Starboard iQFoil has been selected as the 2024 Olympic Windsurfing Equipment, replacing the RS:X equipment after the 2020 Olympic Games.
2020 iQFoil European Championship – Men – after 2 races (102 entries)
1st ITA-140 MATTEO IACHINO [ 1 ] [ 1 ] – – 2 pts
1st GER-220 SEBASTIAN KOERDEL [ 1 ] [ 1 ] – – 2 pts
3rd BRA-7 MATEUS ISAAC [ 2 ] [ 3 ] – – 5 pts
4th NED-20 AMADO VKIESWYK [ 4 ] [ 3 ] – – 7 pts
5th FRA-56 COUSIN ALEXANDRE [ 3 ] [ 6 ] – – 9 pts
6th FRA-3 THOMAS GOYARD [ 3 ] [ 6 ] – – 9 pts
7th FRA-465 NICOLAS GOYARD [ 11 ] [ 2 ] – – 13 pts
8th GBR-10 HENRY EDWARD BLOODWORTH [ 8 ] [ 5 ] – – 13 pts
9th ESP-71 MARTINEZ DEL CERRO FERNANDO [ 6 ] [ 9 ] – – 15 pts
10th GBR-360 ANDY BROWN [ 8 ] [ 11 ] – – 19 pts
11th POL-23 MACIEK RUTKOWSKI [ 18 ] [ 2 ] – – 20 pts
12th ITA-160 BRUNO MARTINI [ 2 ] [ 18 ] – – 20 pts
13th FRA-7 ADRIEN MESTRE [ 4 ] [ 16 ] – – 20 pts
14th AUS-0 STEVEN ALLEN [ 18 ] [ 4 ] – – 22 pts
15th GBR-931 TOM SQUIRES [ 5 ] [ 17 ] – – 22 pts
16th FRA-10 OËL POULIQUEN [ 19 ] [ 5 ] – – 24 pts
17th DEN-26 CHRISTIAN JUSTESEN [ 17 ] [ 7 ] – – 24 pts
18th ITA-150 NICOLÒ RENNA [ 16 ] [ 8 ] – – 24 pts
19th GBR-983 MATTHEW BARTON [ 5 ] [ 20 ] – – 25 pts
20th GBR-262 MAX BEAMAN [ 12 ] [ 15 ] – – 27 pts
2020 iQFoil European Championship – Womenen – after 2 races (34 entries)
1st FRA-57 HÉLÈNE NOESMOEN [ 1 ] [ 1 ] – – 2 pts
2nd ESP-3 BLANCA ALABAU NEIRA [ 2 ] [ 3 ] – – 5 pts
3rd ISR-2 DANIELA PELEG [ 3 ] [ 8 ] – – 11 pts
4th NED-16 ESTHER DE GEUS [ 5 ] [ 9 ] – – 14 pts
5th ISR-7 MAYA MORRIS [ 9 ] [ 6 ] – – 15 pts
6th GBR-529 ISLAY WATSON [ 6 ] [ 12 ] – – 18 pts
7th GER-33 LENA ERDIL [ 12 ] [ 7 ] – – 19 pts
8th POL-7 MAJA DZIARNOWSKA [ 4 ] [ 17 ] – – 21 pts
9th NOR-39 HELLE OPPEDAL [ 8 ] [ 14 ] – – 22 pts
10th FRA-712 MANON PIANAZZA [ 20 ] [ 4 ] – – 24 pts
11th ISR-83 NAAMA GAZIT [ 11 ] [ 13 ] – – 24 pts
12th POL-303 KAROLINA LIPINSKA [ 7 ] [ 18 ] – – 25 pts
13th FRA-19 AMBAR PAPAZIAN [ 13 ] [ 14 ] – – 27 pts
14th FRA-11 MARION COUTURIER [ 15 ] [ 15 ] – – 30 pts
15th CZE-77 ADELA RASKOVA [ 21 ] [ 11 ] – – 32 pts
16th NED-33 SARA WENNEKES [ 10 ] [ 24 ] – – 34 pts
17th ISR-19 NOY DRIHAN [ 15 ] [ 19 ] – – 35 pts
18th GBR-988 IZZY ADCOCK [ 26 ] [ 10 ] – – 36 pts
19th NED-3 LILIAN DE GEUS [ 35 ] [ 2 ] – – 37 pts
20th ESP-5 MARINA ALABAU [ 32 ] [ 5 ] – – 37 pts