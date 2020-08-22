Is the JS-4900 really the new Laser or just another wannabe?

There is, it seems, always another challenger for the Laser crown.

Having seen off the RS Aero, Melges 14 and D-Zero for the Paris 2024 Olympic spot, another version(s) of the ubiquitous single hander has appeared on the horizon.

The four JS designs represent a body of work (design, evaluation and engineering) that has been carried out over the past 5 years by John Swarbrick.

Swarbrick is known for his America’s Cup designs of the Kookaburra series, the Whitbread 60 series and his signatory design style seen in the JS‑9000.

All four latest designs claim to contain the same ‘core values’ of the famous Laser – ‘minimalism and simple’

JS-4300 – Design parallels the single-handed Laser on all aspects.

JS-4700 – Flared beam provides maximum performance for light-weight sailors

JS4800 – Hull form is 100% the design/artistic work of Bruce Kirby, with high topsides and open self-draining stern.

But the most interesting is the JS-4900

The ultimate development of the JS-4300 Laser concept, with contemporary design features wave dampening strakes and a carbon fibre composite structure.



The JS-4900 is a further development of the JS-4300 in that . . .



The hull has an additional strake (ie 2 strakes) to the JS 4300

The laminate structure carries a large percentage of carbon fibre reinforcement

It’s increased length reflects a more classic look in its form

The hull deck form intentionally embodies a sculptural statement

Laser replica sail and spar configurations are interchangeable with JS Yachts design proprietary configurations.

Length: 4.90 metres

Beam:1.38 metres

Sail Area Options: 8.0sqm, 9.5sqm

JS-4900, price for Hull / Deck Moulding, Daggerboard and Rudder from $7,500 AUD (£4119).

More information here . . .

Laser comparison dimensions:

Length: 4.2 m

Beam: 1.39 m

Hull weight: 58.97 kg (130.0 lb)

