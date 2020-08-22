Bomby and Robertson’s Fastrak XII scorches to victory in RORC Race 3

The stand-out performance in Race 3 of the RORC’s Summer Series was Sun Fast 3300 Fastrak XII, raced Two-Handed by Henry Bomby and Shirley Robertson.

Fastrak XII was the overall winner after IRC time correction and the victor in both IRC Three and IRC Two-Handed.

Bomby and Robertson have set their sights on representing Great Britain in the 2024 Olympics.

Bomby is one of Britain’s most promising young sailors having raced in four Solitaire du Figaro campaigns, the Volvo Ocean Race and two years with the MOD70 Phaedo3.

Shirley Robertson has won two consecutive Olympic Gold medals, and whilst Robertson has offshore experience, the Two-Handed offshore discipline is a new experience.

Congratulations to all of the IRC Class Winners in the RORC Summer Series Race 3.

Ross Applebey’s Oyster 48 Scarlet Oyster was the winner of IRC 2 and second overall, Scarlet Oyster scorched around the racetrack in an elapsed time just three seconds shy of Fastrak XII.

Rob Bottomley’s MAT12 Sailplane 3, skippered by Nick Jones, took Line Honours for the race, was third overall, and winner of IRC One.

Richard Palmer’s JPK 10.10 Jangada, sailed by Jeremy Waitt and Paul Wood, won IRC Four. Ross Hobson’s Seacart 30 Buzz won the Multihull Class.

During the race, Tom Kneen’s JPK 1180 Sunrise was dismasted. However, none of the crew were injured and all returned safely to shore.

The Royal Ocean Racing Club’s Summer Series comes to a conclusion with the fourth and final race scheduled for Sunday 6 September.

Further racing with the club is set to continue in September with a new Two-Handed Autumn Series (4, 26 Sept. and 10 Oct.) as well as the IRC National Championship (11/13 Sept.) and the IRC Two-Handed National Championship (12/13 Sept.)

More information and full results available here . . .