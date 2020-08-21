RYA Youth National Championships to move to WPNSA

To ensure that the 2020 RYA Youth National Championships can go ahead, the decision has been taken to move the regatta to the Weymouth and Portland National Sailing Academy.

The dates of the regatta – 24 to 27 October – will remain the same.

Entry for the events at WPNSA will go live at 10 am on 1 September, on a first-come first served basis. The closing date for standard entries is 30 September.

To ensure the regattas remain safe, there will be a limit on the number of boats across all four classes for the first weekend and for the youth classes at the Olympic Ranker event.

Due to the manual approval process of entries, the RYA website may accept entries after the quotas have been filled. In this circumstance you will be contacted to arrange a refund.

Racing will take place in the ILCA 6 and 7 singlehanded dinghies (formerly Laser Radial and Laser Standard), and 420 and 29er doublehanded classes.

The Kite Foil, Nacra 15 and windfoiling classes will contest their national youth titles alongside an extended Olympic Classes National Ranker at WPNSA from October 30 to November 1.

WPNSA will put in place its own measures to ensure the safety of competitors, parents, staff and volunteers. The regatta will follow the RYA’s guidance on running major events.

With the 2020 Youth Worlds cancelled the Youth Nationals is no longer considered a team selection for that event. However, it is the intention to use the Youth Nationals to begin to consider sailors for selection to Youth Squads. Dependant on sailors ability to attend and showcase their sailing skills, Youth Squads may be selected at the event.

In the event of a rise in COVID-19 cases, the RYA may have to cancel or reduce the size of the event. If this is the case, affected entries will be refunded.

The event had been due to take place at Plas Heli, the Welsh National Sailing Academy, but this is not possible under current Welsh Government restrictions despite the encouraging move forward of pilot events in the country announced Friday 21 August.

