2000 Class Nationals – A result despite Storm Ellen

No covid-safe sailing was possible Thursday or Friday due to Storm Ellen, thus Tuesday evening’s results are final!

Congratulations to Sarah and Rob Burridge who are the 2000 Class National Champions.

Second in their first Nationals were fellow Weir Wood SC sailors Paul Cullen and Georgia Booth, and third Simon Horsfield and Katie Burridge.

Under normal circumstances sailing might have been run Thursday for the more experienced elements of the fleet, however due to the revised risk assessments policy that the Class Association and Brixham YC (under RYA guidance) adopted in view of the Covid 19 the upper wind speed limit was lower, and was exceeded yesterday.

On Friday the usual 25 MPH limit would have been blown away by Ellen.

Other awards to:

1st Youth: Johnny Sargent

1st Junior Family Fleet: Johnny Sargent and Matt Sargent

1st Silver Fleet: Matt Wright and Alex Pepper

Astral-Azure 2000 Class National Championship – Final after 7 races (30 entries)

1st 2458 Rob Burridge and Sarah Burridge – Weirwood SC – – 6 pts

2nd 22607 Paul Cullen and Georgia Booth – Weirwood SC – – 9 pts

3rd 22658 Simon Horsfield and Katie Burridge – Army Sailing Association – – 14 pts

4th 2607 Isaac Marsh and Fresh Abendstern – Northampton / Lymington Town SCs – – 20 pts

5th 22642 Johnny Sargent and Matt Sargent – Army Sailing Association – – 25 pts

6th 22674 Kev O’Brien and Gemma Burridge – RAFSA / Weir Wood SC – – 27 pts

7th 2411 Tim Hulley and Linda Hulley – Weirwood SC – – 33 pts

8th 2261 Chris Thomas and Verity Hopkins – Weirwood SC – – 41 pts

9th 21933 Tom Goodey and Richard Thomas – Broadstairs SC – – 42 pts

10th 22612 Jonathan Ching and Amy Ching – Weirwood SC – – 42 pts

11th 22632 Edward Dodwell and Ruben Dodwell – RAFSA – – 43 pts

12th 22340 Matthew Wright and Alexandra Pepper – Keyhaven Yacht Club – – 45 pts

13th 2204 Iain Yardley and Sarah Yardley – SWSC – – 50 pts

14th 2355 Gwen Sargent and Clare Sargent – Emsworth / Thorney Island SCs – – 57 pts

15th 22564 Helen Phillips and Andrew Phillips – Cardiff Bay Yacht Club – – 60 pts

Full results available here . . .