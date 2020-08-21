38th Lake Garda Optimist Meeting – Day 1

Three races completed by all fleets on the first day of the 38th Lake Garda Optimist Meeting at Fraglia Vela Riva.

In the 212 strong Junior Division, the overall leader is Santiago Sesto Cosby (7-2-1) of Britain, tied on points with the Elizabeth Winters (4-3-3) of Greece.

In third place is Italy’s Erik Scheidt (9-1-2) tied on points with Giulia Bartolozzi.

In the 51 strong Cadet Division, Mattia Benamati (4-1-2) of Fraglia Vela Malcesine, leads followed by the Swiss Edward Hirsch (5-2-1) and Greco Filippos Portosalte (15-6-3).

Best placed GBR Cadet is Eliana Edwards in 26th place.

Regattas will resume Friday, then the fleet will be divided into Gold and Silver categories, which will compete for the final of the 38th Garda Optimist Meeting.

Results available here . . .