Muhonen set for record third Finn Silver Cup victory

Finland’s Oskari Muhonen took his seventh race win to move within reach of a record third Finn Silver Cup victory.

Only one race was possible on the fourth day of the U23 Finn World Championship for the Finn Silver Cup, at Canet en Roussillon, France.

The second race was cancelled when very strong winds arrived soon after the first race was competed. Soon after the finish the wind died for a while and then came in really strong with big waves.

Muhonen won his seventh race in row to take a 13 point lead into the final day where three races are possible.

Guillaume Boisard, from France, remains in second while Taavi Valter Taveter, from Estonia, moves up to third after another great result.

The race committee waited for a while to see if it would settle but with winds up to 40 knots, quickly decided to send everyone home with no more racing for the day.

Three races are possible on Friday, the final day of the championship, but defending champion Muhonen is closing in on a record third Finn Silver Cup win in his last year as an U23.

Finn Silver Cup 2020 – after 9 races (12 entries)

1st FIN 8 Oskari Muhonen 9 pts

2nd FRA 9 Guillaume Boisard 22 pts

3rd EST 1 Taavi Valter Taveter 26 pts

4th GER 723 Nicolas Thierse 29 pts

5th HUN 80 Domonkos Nemeth 33 pts

6th FRA 49 Kevin Maurin 52 pts

7th FRA 85 Aubert Lerouge 54 pts

8th ESP 888 Andres Juan Lloret Perez 58 pts

9th FRA 98 Thomas Piotrowski 61 pts

10th FRA 1 Lucas Descriaud 77 pts

