Laser 4.7 Youth Europeans – Final day of Qualification

Day 3 and the conclusion of the Gold and Silver fleet qualification at the Laser 4.7 Youth European Championship in Vilamoura, Portugal.

Marcos Altarriba ESP (25, 2) keeps his lead in the Boys event, with Alessia Palanti ITA (8, 1) also retaining her overall lead in the Girls.

Altarriba now leads the Boys event from Przemyslaw Machowski POL (5, 4) with Jason Keffalonitis GRE (21, 5).

Palanti leads the Girls event from Lilli-May Niezabitowska POL (7,6) with Carlotta Rizzardi ITA (5,3) moving into third place.

Of the British entries, Coco Barrett (31, 17) is placed 27 overall in the Girls.

Oliver Allen-Wilcox (26, 24) placed 54 overall in the Boys and makes it into the gold fleet.

Boys – Laser 4.7 Youth European Championship (107 entries)

1st ESP Marcos ALTARRIBA U18 – – 1 1 1 2 -25 2 – – 7 pts

2nd POL Przemyslaw MACHOWSKI U18 – – 4 1 3 1 -15 4 – – 13 pts

3rd GRE Jason KEFALLONITIS U18 – – 2 2 2 3 -21 5 – – 14 pts

4th NED Hidde SCHRAFFORDT U16 – – 1 6 3 -12 7 11 – – 28 pts

5th ESP David PONSETI U16 – – 5 4 6 8 -13 5 – – 28 pts

6th GRE Anastasios GKARIPIS U18 – – 3 7 11 -11 9 2 – – 32 pts

7th ITA Massimiliano ANTONIAZZI U16 – – 12 -20 1 14 1 7 – – 35 pts

8th ITA Domenico LAMANTE U16 – – 4 2 14 7 -51 9 – – 36 pts

9th ESP Daniel CARDONA BALSA U16 – – 2 5 DSQ 2 14 15 – – 38 pts

10th CYP Georgios YIASEMIDES U18 – – 3 8 21 4 -35 3 – – 39 pts

Girls – Laser 4.7 Youth European Championship (78 entries)

1st ITA Alessia PALANTI U18 – – 1 1 -9 4 8 1 – – 15 pts

2nd POL Lilly May NIEZABITOWSKA U18 – – 4 2 -27 2 7 6 – – 21 pts

3rd ITA Carlotta RIZZARDI U18 – – 5 5 -25 7 5 3 – – 25 pts

4th SUI Anja VON ALLMEN U18 – – 10 9 -24 1 4 2 – – 26 pts

5th ITA Beatrice INI U18 – – 2 6 1 20 -55 4 – – 33 pts

6th BUL Diana MARKOVA U18 – – 6 -28 8 24 11 8 – – 57 pts

7th CRO Petra MARENDIC U16 – – 9 7 11 28 3 -43 – – 58 pts

8th SUI Viktoria JEDLINSKA U16 – – 22 23 7 -32 1 7 – – 60 pts

9th POR Leonor DUTRA U18 – – 8 14 16 8 -20 15 – – 61 pts

10th ESP Gemma LLAMAS VALLESPIR U18 – – 7 12 14 25 -27 13 – – 71 pts

Related Post:

Laser 4.7 Youth Europeans – Day 2 Racing