New Arrival for INEOS Team UK

The new AC75 for Ben Ainslie’s INEOS Team UK was unloaded at the Portsmouth HQ on Monday 17 August.

This is the second build of the America’s Cup AC75 design for the British team who are challenging for the Cup at the 36th America’s Cup match in Auckland, New Zealand in March 2021.

The new INEOS AC75 – Britannia-2 – will be fitted out at the Portsmouth HQ and prepared to be air freighted to Auckland in September.

The second AC75 hull is expected to be a radical change to the first hull, which is a flat bottomed ‘scow’ design, although it has been modified with the addition of a skeg/bustle.

INEOS Chief Designer Nick Holroyd, has indicated that their second boat would be a more radical design, and is known to favour the skiff design of the Italian challenger Luna Rossa.

This image thanks to Old Portsmouth resident Tweeter . . .

Related Post:

New INEOS AC75 hull moved to Portsmouth base