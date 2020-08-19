Muhonen extends lead at Finn Silver Cup

Oskari Muhonen of Finland extended his lead to three points on the second day of the U23 Finn World Championship.

Muhonen took two race wins on Tuesday at the Finn Silver Cup at Canet en Roussillon.

He now holds a three point lead over Nicolas Thierse of Germany, with Guillaume Boisard of France a further two points back.

Racing got underway late again after a wind delay in 5-6 knots and a bit of cloud cover and dropping to 4 knots at times.

In race 4 Thierse led at the top from Muhonen and Boisard. Boisard moved into the lead downwind and at the bottom split with Muhonen and Thierse.

On the final upwind, Muhonen took the lead to lead down to the finish from Boisard. Domonkos Nemeth, from Hungary, passed Thierse to take third.

Race 5 started in similar conditions, but then dropped to 4 knots.

Muhonen had a great start at the pin and had a big lead at the top after playing the right, from Thierse and Boisard.

On the second upwind Kevin Maurin, from France, moved through fleet to third and on the final downwind nothing changed, though the fleet closed up.

Seven more races are scheduled to complete the series. Racing concludes on Friday.

Finn Silver Cup 2020 – after 5 races (12 entries)

1st FIN 8 MUHONEN Oseari – – 3 2 1 1 1 – – 5 pts

2nd GER 723 THIASE Nicolas – – 1 1 5 4 2 – – 8 pts

3rd FRA 9 BOISARD Guillaume – – 2 4 2 2 4 – – 10 pts

4th EST 1 TAVETER Taavi valter – – 7 3 3 6 5 – – 17 pts

5th FRA 49 MAURIN Kevin – – 4 6 7 5 3 – – 18 pts

6th HUN 80 NEMETH Domonkos – – 6 5 4 3 8 – – 18 pts

7th FRA 85 LEROUGE Aubert – – 8 7 6 8 6 – – 27 pts

8th FRA 98 PIOTROWSKI Thomas – – 5 9 8 7 9 – – 29 pts

9th FRA 1 DESCRIAUD Lucas – – 9 10 10 10 7 – – 36 pts

10th ESP 888 LLORET PEREZ Andres juan – – 10 8 9 9 11 – – 36 pts

Related Post:

Finn Silver Cup – Muhonen starts defence with day 1 lead