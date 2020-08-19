Formula Kite Individual European Championships – Day 1

After day 1 of the Formula Kite Individual European Championships in Poland, Theo De Ramecourt and Julia Damasiewicz lead their events.

Julia Damasiewicz of Poland is tied for the lead with Magdalena Woyciechowska in the women’s event, Ellie Aldridge of Britain is in third place, five points off the leaders.

Also featuring in the top 10 after four races are Katie Dabson (9th) and Jemima Crathorne (10th). Maddy Anderson is in 21st place.

In the men’s event France’s Theo De Ramecourt and Axel Mazella are tied for the lead, three points ahead of third placed Florian Gruber of Germany.

Britain’s Connor Bainbridge is in tenth place.

Women – Individual European Championships (26 entries)

1st POL 27 Julia Damasiewicz (U19) (U17) – – 2 1 -5 1 – – 4 pts

2nd POL 34 Magdalena Woyciechowska (U19) (U17) – – 1 -2 1 2 – – 4 pts

3rd GBR 28 Ellie Aldridge – – -8 4 2 3 – – 9 pts

4th FRA 55 Lauriane Nolot – – DNC 3 3 7 – – 13 pts

5th POL 18 Nina Arcisz (U19) (U17) – – 5 -6 4 5 – – 14 pts

6th FRA 10 Alexia Fancelli – – 4 5 -7 6 – – 15 pts

7th GER 26 Leonie Meyer – – 3 -9 8 8 – – 19 pts

8th ESP 33 Gisela Pulido Borrell – – 7 8 UFD 4 – – 19 pts

9th GBR 29 Katie Dabson – – 6 7 6 -11 – – 19 pts

10th GBR 30 Jemima Crathorne – – 9 -14 11 9 – – 29 pts

Men – Individual European Championships (66 entries)

1st FRA 60 Theo De Ramecourt – – -2 1 1 1 – – 3 pts

2nd FRA 65 Axel Mazella – – 1 1 1 -2 – – 3 pts

3rd GER 99 Florian Gruber – – 1 -3 2 3 – – 6 pts

4th SLO 128 Toni Vodisek – – 4 2 -11 1 – – 7 pts

5th FRA 61 Maxime Nocher – – -3 2 3 2 – – 7 pts

6th FRA 108 Nico Parlier – – 2 UFD 2 3 – – 7 pts

7th MON 122 Alexander Ehlen – – 3 -4 3 4 – – 10 pts

8th CRO 125 Martin Dolenc – – -8 3 5 5 – – 13 pts

9th ITA 124 Mario Calbucci – – 5 -7 4 4 – – 13 pts

10th GBR 113 Connor Bainbridge -12 5 4 6 – – 15 pts

