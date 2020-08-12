Matt Sheahan looks at the stunning Spirit 111

In Episode 5 of Matt Sheahan’s PlanetSail ‘On Course’ video series Matt is invited aboard the stunning Spirit 111 and has all to himself for the day.

So, what is this remarkable, innovative and striking eco-friendly superyacht like and why is comparing her to a classic J Class from the 1930s is so relevant?

Watch here to find out.



From cruising to flat out racing, in this episode take a look at what the IMOCA60 skippers were really saying as they hammered their way from France to Iceland before trickling their way back in what turned out to be an incredibly close race.

Plus, we find out how one of the world’s leading dinghy manufacturers is leading the way in electric motorboats.

And on top of all of that there’s another serving of Docktalk.

So, pour yourself a (very) cold one, sit back and enjoy!

In this Episode:

01:31 On Test – Spirit Yachts 111

14:24 Vendée Arctique – In their words

21:53 DockTalk – 11th Hour Racing, Bavaria C42, Reckmann

25:05 RS Pulse 58 – The all electric RIB

