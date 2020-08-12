Auckland returns to Lockdown

Auckland, New Zealand returns to coronavirus Alert Level 3 after four new cases were found.
The Prime Minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Adern announced that as of midday on Wednesday 12 August, Auckland is at Alert Level 3 for 3 days until midnight on Friday 14 August.
The rest of New Zealand is at Alert Level 2.
There are now 26 active cases of COVID-19 in New Zealand.
Total coronavirus deaths in New Zealand stands at 22.
New Zealand’s borders are still closed, New Zealand citizens and permanent residents have a legal right to come home, but must complete 14 days in managed isolation or quarantine.
