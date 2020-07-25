Solo remote format Club Racing Championships

With the 2020 Solo class Nationals cancelled, an inaugural Solo Club Racing Championships was held.

For the 2020 Solo Club Racing Championships – also refered to as the Solo Remote Nationals – each club undertook two races in a variety of formats to fit their own waters.

The brief from Event PRO, RYA National Race Officer James Ripley, was to set courses that had a consistent and similar percentage of upwind and downwind legs.

To record and track their race, each sailor used the SailRacer GPS App on their mobile phones or a SailRacer dedicated tracker.

Some clubs were able to accommodate their Solo Club Racing Championship races within their normal club races, others running standalone races.

To give further flexibility and increased social distancing, some clubs elected to run open starts and average laps, giving sailors the opportunity to select their own start time within the race window.

Final results are based on combined times from both races, corrected to course length, laps and course performance factor (calculated across all legs).

The 2020 Solo Club Racing Championships raised over £250 for the RNLI and NHS Charities.

Solo (Remote) Club Racing Championships – Final (74 entries)

1st Simon DERHAM 5393 Littleton SC

2nd Jonathan CARTER 4578 Chelmarsh SC

3rd Jon CLARKE 3301 Dittisham SC

4th John BROOKER 4730 Frensham Pond SC

5th John HAINE 5027 Frensham Pond SC

6th Graham BIRCH 4426 Bristol Corinthian Yacht Club

7th David THURSFIELD 5640 Chelmarsh SC

8th Vanda JOWETT 5126 Littleton SC

9th Nigel THOMAS 5780 Hill Head SC

10th Richard CATCHPOLE 4381 Leigh & Lowton SC

11th Simon JOHNSON 4635 Littleton SC

12th Fraser HAYDEN 5381 Papercourt SC

13th Iain CARPENTER 5736 Northampton SC

14th Andy HYLAND 5900 Lymington Town SC

15th Richard SOUTHERN 5563 Bough Beech SC

Full results available here . . .