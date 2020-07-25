Sir Robin Knox-Johnston takes first foiling flight on Britannia

Sir Ben Ainslie and the INEOS Team UK sailors took Sir Robin Knox-Johnston, the first person to sail single-handed non-stop around the world, for his first foiling sail.

After his sail on Britannia Sir Robin was reported to have commented . . .

It may not be type the sailing I grew up with, but sailing it certainly is, but at yet another higher level in the development of our sport. I am a convert and could only wish it had happened 50 years earlier!



Sir Robin Knox-Johnston was the first person to sail single-handed non-stop around the globe in 1969 (312 days solo at sea!).