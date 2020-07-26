World Sailing President and Vice-Presidents election opens

World Sailing’s Election Committee is now accepting nominations for the 2020 election of the World Sailing President and Vice-Presidents.

World Sailing Member National Authorities, in good standing with World Sailing, can now nominate individuals for election and candidates wishing to stand for election are now able to request the Election Pack by email.

The deadline for the close of nominations is Sunday 6 September 2020 (eight weeks prior to the General Assembly). A candidate must have five or more nominations to be put forward for election.

The next World Sailing General Assembly will take place on Sunday 1 November 2020.

In addition World Sailing has revealed that a majority of MNA voted in favour to hold an electronic 2020 Annual General Meeting and General Assembly.

The Annual Conference is due to be held in Abu Dhabi, UAE in October with the General Assembly on 1 November 2020.

A final decision on the hosting of the Conference in Abu Dhabi will be made in August.

Voting information available here . . .

