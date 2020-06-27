World Sailing 2020 Mid-Year Meeting

World Sailing held its 2020 Mid-Year Meeting on 24 June with an audience restricted to MNA representatives, via video link due to the Coronavirus restrictions.

Before the meeting, Council member Markus Schwendtner, the Chairman of the Classes Committee circulated a letter calling for the meeting to be open to observers, i.e. the Classes, which was denied, as confidential financial information would be discussed.

World Sailing President Kim Anders replied that:

‘We intend to publish the recording of this call online after the meeting with any references to confidential information taken out. So all stakeholders should be able to listen to it. And very soon I expect to be able to share more information with all our stakeholders.’

Earlier World Sailing reported that it had received ‘financial support from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) following constructive dialogue’.

No details were released, but it has been reported to be a US$3.2 million loan.

The World Sailing Annual Conference and Presidential re-election is due to be held in Abu Dhabi in November, also likely to be via video link.

