Solo Maître CoQ – Goodchild moves into leading group

After 24 hours of the Solo Maître CoQ starting from Les Sables d’Olonne, Corentin Douguet (NF Habitat) leads.

Sam Goodchild (Leyton) and Phil Sharp (Oceanlab) have made contact with the leading group as they round Birvideaux.

This morning they continued their ascent in the direction of the Birvideaux, upwind, pushed by a fairly inconsistent 5 knot north-westerly west wind.

On the strategy side, no big options. As expected, it is in “little train” mode that is evolving.

Leading positions at 13:15 Friday:

1. Bretagne CMB espoir – Tom LAPERCHE

2. Groupe SNEF – Xavier MACAIRE

3. NF Habitat – Corentin DOUGUET

4. Leyton – Sam GOODCHILD

Other GBR positions:

9. OceansLab – Phil SHARP

14. Seacat services – Alan ROBERTS

Event details and tracker available here . . .