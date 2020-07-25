Vendée Arctique – Sprint Finish Video

Jeremie Beyou (Charal) took the Vendée Arctique win from second placed Charlie Dalin (Apivia), but for Matt Sheanan the stand out performance was Sam Davies (Initiatives Coeur) best placed British competitor in fourth place.

Sam Davis demonstrated that given the right conditions, just how close a previous generation boat can be to the new boats – If the big guns suffer breakdowns in the Vendée Globe Sam looks set to be on their case.

In this video Matt Sheenan provides a fascinating insight into what could be in store in a few month’s time when the Vendée Globe race kicks off in November.



The race to Iceland and back was a 2,500 nautical mile needle match on a scale that not even the experts expected. A close race throughout and not just among the latest hot ships.

This was a race where the upgraded earlier generation boats and their skippers were putting the pressure on the big guns right to the end.

Related Post:

Jérémie Beyou WINS Vendée-Arctique

Thomson finalises his qualification for Vendée Globe