Offshore racing world takes to the water again with Mirpuri Foundation Sailing Trophy

The inaugural Mirpuri Foundation Sailing Trophy will see two VO65 entries join the 50 strong fleet that will line up on 27 June for the start of a two-leg race to win a share of a €30,000 prize pool.

Organised in partnership with the Clube Naval de Cascais, the plastic-free, health controlled Sailing Trophy will be the first event of its kind, as the offshore racing world takes to the water again, in the wake of the global pandemic.

Mirpuri Foundation Racing Team confirmed the entry of its VO65 ‘Racing for the Planet’ on Wednesday, with skipper Yoann Richomme being joined by a star-studded lineup including Ocean Race winners Charles Caudrelier and Jack Bouttell.

Yoann Richomme, skipper of the Mirpuri Foundation Racing Team said:

“There are many reasons why the Mirpuri Foundation Sailing Trophy is shaping up to be a fantastic event, but the spectacle of two of the fastest boats in the world racing along the Portuguese coastline will be incredible.”

“I’m looking forward to our first race on board ‘Racing for the Planet’ and it will be a very valuable racing experience to go up against another VO65. I think the competition will be fierce.”

On the first day the course will consist on an offshore race from Cascais to Sesimbra Area.

On the Second day there will be an offshorerace from Sesimbra Area to Cascais.

A dedicated medical team will be in place for the event, with all participants, support staff and media required to be tested for Covid-19 prior to the race, in order to allow for safe competition in the spirit of raising awareness for marine conservation projects.

Event Website: www.cncascais.com

