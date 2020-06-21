Chichester Harbour Federation Regatta cancelled

After more than 56 years, Chichester Harbour Federation Regatta Week (FED Week) has had to bow to circumstances beyond its control.

The grand dame of the UK summer dinghy regatta season will not take place this August due to the Government coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

The Chichester Harbour Federation regatta committee tried to overcome the organisational problems, but it simply came down to a duty of care for the volunteers and competitors.

While some single handed and family crewed multi-handed racing is slowly beginning to be organised, the lock down of sailing club facilities has made normal club life slow to resume.

This is particularly hitting the championship and open meeting circuits, where shore-side social integration forms an important part of the experience.

In addition, most open events rely on many volunteers – both on and off the water – to run successfully and at present it is difficult arrange for sufficient safety coverage.

Hopefully something can be salvaged to allow some club racing and late season open events before the season end.

The proposed Chichester Harbour Federation regatta dates for 2021 are 9 to 13 of August.

