Many countries are posting their exit strategies for recovery from the coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic, but with the tangle of border and quarantine issues there will still be winners and last minute losers.

Still set in stone is the 36th America’s Cup Match which will be held in Auckland, New Zealand, from 6 to 21 of March 2021, and the pre-AC36 PRADA Cup Challenger Selection Series, with Round Robin racing from 9 Jan to 1 Feb and the Final 13 to 24 February 2021.

The first two ACWS events in Cagliari and Portsmouth were cancelled, but the ACWS Auckland and America’s Cup Christmas Race, are still on the schedule for 17 to 20 December 2020.

The 2020 Optimist World Championship in Riva ITA is now must definitely cancelled.

Also the 2020 Optimist European Championship in Tallinn EST is cancelled. Both events are still looking for appropriate alternative venues and dates.

As Bermuda begins Phase 1 of its reopening protocol, the 70th Bermuda Gold Cup will still occur this year. The International One-Design classic has been rescheduled for 25 to 30 Octtober, with a dash of luck.

The organizers of the Vendée Globe are holding on to the start date 8 November for the Vendée Globe.

The Vendée-Arctique-Les Sables d’Olonne race will now start on 4 July with a course taking them past Iceland and the Azores. This replaces the New York-Vendée transatlantic race.

The RS:X European Championships, which were due to take place this week, have been rescheduled for 22 to 28 November, but still in Athens.

2020 Cadet World Championships in Australia are cancelled.

World Sailing confirmed that the Youth World Championships scheduled for December 2020 in Salvador BRA are cancelled.

The 2020 Landsail Tyres J-Cup is postponed. The new date will be 3 to 5 September 2020.

The Ocean Race team Miripuri Foundation, has announced the brave launch of the first Mirpuri Foundation Sailing Trophy, a race between Cascais and Sesimbra Portugal, claiming around 50 boats will compete on 27 and 28 June 2020.

Palma Vela, Mallorca, initially scheduled for May will now take place from 22 to 25 October 2020.

The 2020 Barcolana Regatta that takes place in the Gulf of Trieste is still planned for 11 October, according to the organiser.

2020 Finn Gold Cup provisional dates have been set for 2-10 October 2020 in Palma, Spain.

Following the cancellation of the 2020 Finn World Masters at Port Zelande, the 2021 Finn World Masters will be held in Medemblik, The Netherlands.

