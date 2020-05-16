Ian ‘Soapy’ Moore walks the Rolex Fastnet Race Course

Ian ‘Soapy’ Moore is fascinated by the Rolex Fastnet Race and is a leading expert on offshore racing tactics and strategy.

He analyses the new route, giving expert advice on the nuances of the famous offshore classic scheduled to start on Sunday 8 August 2021.



Ian ‘Soapy’ Moore hails from Northern Ireland but has lived in Cowes, Isle of Wight for many years.

As a navigator, Ian has a highly impressive record with big event wins literally running off the page: Volvo Ocean Race, Transatlantic Race, Rolex Sydney Hobart, Newport Bermuda Race, RORC Caribbean 600, Transpac, Rolex Middle Sea Race, Rolex Giraglia, HK Vietnam Race, and Round Ireland.

One big overall win has eluded him though – in nine attempts at the Rolex Fastnet Race, Moore’s team has made the podium twice, but failed to win the Royal Ocean Racing Club’s flagship race.

