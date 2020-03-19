Hamble Warming Pan is Postponed

Hamble River SC has postponed the 58th Hamble Warming Pan open meeting scheduled for 29 March.

Also postponed is the Junior Warming Pan and other early season race programmes following the latest Government advice on coronavirus.

The Warming Pan event joins many other Open Meetings being postponed or cancelled, and most clubs are also having to restrict their early season racing due to the coronavirus.

The club hopes to run the Warming Pan events later in the season if it’s possible.

Commenting about the decision Commodore Steph Merry said: “On behalf of HRSC I’d like thank all the potential entrants and helpers for their keen interest and hard work in preparing for our re-formatted Warming Pan.”

“I hope we can fix an alternative date but if not we are well prepped for doing it again next year. Stay safe and please check in at hrsc.org.uk or our Facebook page for updates in due course.”

