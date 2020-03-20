North Sails 9DSX Moth Decksweeper Mainsail

North Sails launches the 9DSX Moth mainsail range for the 2020 season.

Incorporating on-the-water feedback from the 2019 Moth World Championship, the 9DSX is North’s fastest Moth sail to date, as proven by Tom Slingsby who used the latest North design at the Worlds where he won every race he sailed.



“The 9DSX is having the most significant impact on the Moth class right now”, explains North Moth Class Leader Rob Greenhalgh. “North Sails has been at the forefront of Decksweeper development over the last year, and are committed to being a step ahead and continuing to deliver the fastest Moth sails.”

Made of 3Di RAW, the 9DSX is incredibly strong for its weight, delivering an extremely stable sail capable of handling high loads. The increased decksweeper section maximizes the endplate effect and increases overall sail efficiency by reducing aero-drag.

Also available with a reduced overall area, the 9DSXR option is the ideal all-purpose sail for lighter weight sailors, or suitable for heavier sailors in big air.

More information here