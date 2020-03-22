Solos beat the shut-down at Shotwick Lake

The first Solo Northern Series event of the year took place at Shotwick Lake SC, just before the club suspended all racing due to the coronavirus COVID-19 restrictions.
Making the most of what is likely the final Solo class open event for a while, 18 entries from seven different clubs enjoyed three well run races (with bacon butties for lunch).
Martin Honner from Ogston SC clinched overall victory with a final race win ahead of Steve Dennison, with Gordon Bennell of the host club taking third place overall.
The second Northern Series event at Carsington SC is cancelled.
Solo Northern Series No.1 – Shotwick Lake SC
1st 5880 Martin HONNER Ogston SC ‑2 1 1 – – 2 pts
2nd 5887 Steve DENISON RYA 1 ‑3 2 – – 3 pts
3rd 5605 Gordon BENNELL Shotwick Lake SC ‑5 2 4 – – 6 pts
4th 5766 Tim SADLER Yorkshire Dales 4 ‑10 3 – – 7 pts
5th 5685 Philip BARNES Budworth SC 3 ‑9 5 – – 8 pts
6th 5312 Stuart NORRIS Shropshire SC 6 4 ‑10 – – 10 pts
7th 5514 John DIXON West Kirby 7 (RET) 6 – – 13 pts
8th ‑‑4 Kieran LEWIS Shotwick Lake SC ‑9 6 7 – – 13 pts
9th 5286 Paul PROCTOR Chester SC ‑10 5 9 – – 14 pts
10th 4527 Paul HOAD Aberdyfy ‑12 7 8 – – 15 pts
11th 5518 Dave THOMAS Shotwick Lake SC ‑14 8 12 – – 20 pts
12th 5064 John PURDIE Shotwick Lake SC 8 (RET) 14 – – 22 pts
13th 4200 Mark NIELD Chester SC 11 (RET) 11 – – 22 pts
14th 5239 Doug PINCH Shotwick Lake SC ‑13 11 13 – – 24 pts
15th 4880 Alan CRITCHLEY Shotwick Lake SC ‑17 12 16 – – 28 pts
16th 5812 Les PERRY Shotwick Lake SC 16 (RET) 15 – – 31 pts
17th 5654 Steve McGIVEN Budworth SC 15 (RET) 17 – – 32 pts
18th 3116 Stewart THOMAS Shotwick Lake SC 18 (DNC) DNS – – 37 pts