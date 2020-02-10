Hamble Warming Pan gets a New Look for 2020

Hamble River SC has refreshed its famous Hamble Warming Pan dinghy open meeting and changed it to a Sunday only programme.

Three back-to-back races are planned on 29 March with a 12-noon first start. All non-trapeze dinghies rated PY 970-1172 are welcome to enter this legendary event.

Racing will be organised in fast and slow fleets under Portsmouth Yardstick handicapping. Classes mustering four boats or more will receive a class prize and those with eight boats or more will have a separate start.

First run in 1962, back then the Warming Pan was the season opener, with new designs in the highly competitive Merlin Rocket and National 12 classes being launched and tested for the first time.

These boats became the bedrock of this great event and now HRSC is inviting competitive sailors in all active non-trapeze dinghy classes to come and experience the unique fun of the Hamble Warming Pan.

An Early-Bird entry rate (£10 single-hander, £15 double-hander) is available online at www.hrsc.org.uk until 22 March, standard entry rate until the 27 March, and late entry rate available on the day.

Full details and the Notice of Race can be found at the www.hrsc.org.uk website

We look forward to seeing you at HRSC, now one-hundred years young and going strong!