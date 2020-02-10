Latest from the Clipper Race organisation on Coronavirus

Latest from the Clipper Race organisation this Monday 10 February, is that they aim to have a decision on any further route amendments by next week at the latest.

The Clipper Race organising team appreciates Race Crew and supporters need for more details but until plans are firmly in place, providing any information that could change might lead to further disruption.

The coronavirus outbreak continues to be a developing situation.

The Clipper Race is working with the Chinese organising committees in order to secure the safety of its crew, staff and supporters whilst also, taking into account the changing British and international government advice, progress contingency plans for the 2019-20 route.

The Clipper Race yachts are expected to start arriving in Subic Bay in the Philippines from Wednesday 12 February.

Here the fleet will be berthed in Subic Bay Yacht Club for an extended stopover, due to the decision to amend the race schedule and delay its arrival into China.

Due to the logistical, timing and operational demands, the Clipper Race organising team is looking at a number of alternative ports and aims to have a decision on any further route amendments by next week at the latest.

The arrival window into Seattle remains the same as the original schedule and Leg 7 and Leg 8 timings remain unaffected.

The Crew Changeover date for Leg 6 joiners is 6 March. Leg 6 joiners are recommended to postpone making new travel arrangements and when they do to book marine fare tickets as these can be easily changed.

The battle for a podium place remains strong, and Day 18 of racing sees Ha Long Bay, Viet Nam retain first place, Qingdao has seized second place, with Visit Sanya, China in third but Imagine your Korea remain in hot pursuit.

The British Foreign and Commonwealth Office and World Health Organisation are providing regular updates on the coronavirus outbreak, more information can be found on their respective websites.

