Sail Melbourne – RS:X Gold for Squires

Tom Squires took gold in the men’s RSX at the Sail Melbourne Regatta.

Squires, already selected for Team GB at the Tokyo Olympics, dominated the event, finishing eight points ahead of Yoav Omer of Israel with third Makoto Tomizawa of Japan.

Britain’s Elliot Hanson finished fourth in the men’s Laser, which was won by Jean-Baptist Bernaaz of France, with second Matt Wearn AUS and third Luke Elliott AUS.

Nick Thompson finished 10th, Michael Becket 22nd and Lorenzo Chiavarni 31st.

In the mixed Radial event, Australia’s Stefan Elliott-Shircore took the overall victory ahead of Marit Bouwmeester NED who was first in the womwn.

Alison Young of Britain finished 10th overall. Finley Dickinson was 24th overall overall and fourth U19.

The Laser and Radial competitors now move to their World Championships starting 9 February at Melbourne.

The RS:X competitors start their World Championships at Sorento from the 23 February.

Also holding their Worlds in Australia are the Nacra17, 49er and 49erFX classes at Geelong from 8 February.

RS:X Men – Final Leaders after race 15 (17 entries)

1st GBR Tom SQUIRES 2 7 -10 – – 47 pts

2nd ISR Yoav OMER 5 3 7 – – 55 pts

3rd JPN Makoto TOMIZAWA 4 5 5 – – 59 pts

Other GBR:

8th GBR Kieran HOLMES-MARTIN 3 1 3 – – 100 pts

12th GBR Andy BROWN 12 13 6 – – 142 pts

Laser – Final Leaders after Race 7 (69 entries)

1st FRA Jean-Baptist BERNAZ 3 – – 26 pts

2nd AUS Matt WEARN 5 – – 30 pts

3rd AUS Luke ELLIOTT 11 – – 49 pts

GBR:

4th GBR Elliot HANSON -43 – – 52 pts

10th GBR Nick THOMPSON 4 – – 65 pts

Radial mixed – Final Leaders after race 7 (85 entries)

1st AUS Stefan ELLIOTT-SHIRCORE -39 – – 18 pts

2nd NED Marit BOUWMEESTER 11 – – 24 pts

3rd AUS Michael COMPTON 5 – – 24 pts

GBR:

10th GBR Alison YOUNG -23 – – 58 pts

Finn – Final Leaders after 10 races

1st AUS Jake LILLEY -5 2 – – 14 pts

2nd SUI Nils THEUNINCK 1 3 – – 21 pts

3rd NOR Anders PEDERSEN 2 -5 – – 24 pts

RS:X Women – Final Leaders after race 15 (16 entries)

1st ISR Noy DRIHAN 1 10 -12 – – 37 pts

2nd FRA Charline PICON 2 6 3 – – 44 pts

3rd HKG Hei Man CHAN 3 7 2 – – 61 pts

Kitefoiling – Final Leaders after 18 races (21 entries)

1st AUS Scott WHITEHEAD – – 19 pts

2nd AUS Andrew COOKSEY – – 41 pts

3rd AUS Alty FRISBY – – 49 pts

505 – Final Leaders after 8 races (34 entries)

1st USA Mike HOLT and Rob WOELFEL – – 11 pts

2nd AUS Robin DEUSSEN and David SNOAD – – 16 pts

3rd AUS Christopher PATERSON and Thor SCHOENHOFF – – 25 pts

Full results available here