44Cup will make its debut at Cowes Week 2020

The 2020 season is set for the 44Cup and for the first time the ultra-competitive one design owner-driver RC44 fleet will join one of the oldest and most respected regattas in the world, Cowes Week.

For the third RC44 event of the 2020 season, the 44Cup will make its debut at Cowes Week from 11 – 15 August hosted as a mini-series within the event.

Racing on the Solent will take place with a start or finish each day off the prestigious Royal Yacht Squadron line complete with sound signals from the club’s cannons.

The 44Cup fleet will form part of an impressive line-up of professional racing occurring on The Solent this summer.

The Emirates America’s Cup World Series Portsmouth will take place on The Solent over 4 – 7 June and the SailGP foiling catamaran circuit will coincide with the 44Cup as a feature event at Cowes Week, taking place in the late afternoon on Friday and Saturday, 14-15 August.



44Cup 2020 events schedule

44Cup Portorož, Slovenia – 22 – 26 April 2020

44Cup Marstrand, Sweden – 24 – 28 June 2020

44Cup Cowes, UK – 11 – 15 August 2020

44Cup World Championship Sotogrande, Spain – 23 – 27 September 2020

44Cup Calero Marinas – Lanzarote, Spain – 11-15 November 2020.