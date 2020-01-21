Hempel World Cup Series Miami – Day 2

The second of five days of fleet racing began Tuesday on Biscayne Bay, Miami.

A black flag penalty in the second race of the day put Britain’s Luke Patience and Chris Grube down in eighth place, even although they were able to discard it for present.

Sweden’s Anton Dahlberg and Fredrik Bergström (3, 8) keep a three point lead ahead of Panagiotis Mantis and Pavlos Kagialis GRE who won the first race.

Mat Belcher and Will Ryan AUS won the second race and move into fourth overall. The American pair Stuart Mcnay and David Hughes (10, 11) are in ninth place.

Camille Lecointre and Aloise Retornaz of France continue to lead the women’s 470, second are Agnieszka Skrzypulec and Jolanta Ogar of Poland.

In the Finn class, Caleb Paine leads by three points from his countryman Luke Muller. Third is Kyle Martin CAN.

Tuesday’s weather was mostly sunny with a cold Northwest gradient wind of 12-16 knots on the Bay, including gusts to 20 knots.

Men’s 470 results after 4 races :

1st SWE Anton Dahlberg and Fredrik Bergström 3 2 3 -8 – – 8 pts

2nd GRE Panagiotis Mantis and Pavlos Kagialis -18 4 1 6 – – 11 pts

3rd JPN Kazuto Doi and Naoya Kimura 7 -23 2 3 – – 12 pts

4th AUS Mathew Belcher and William Ryan -15 8 6 1 – – 15 pts

5th JPN Keiju Okada and Jumpei Hokazono 5 -9 8 2 – – 15 pts

6th ESP Jordi Xammar and Nicolás Rodríguez -13 6 4 5 – – 15 pts

7th RUS Pavel Sozykin and Denis Gribanov -9 1 7 9 – – 17 pts

8th GBR Luke Patience and Chris Grube 2 12 5 -31 – – 19 pts

470 Women – Leaders after 4 races

1st FRA Camille Lecointre and Aloise Retornaz 1 1 -17 1 – – 3 pts

2nd POL Agnieszka Skrzypulec and Jolanta Ogar 3 -11 1 5 – – 9 pts

3rd GER Frederike Loewe and Anna Markfort 9 3 2 -13 – – 14 pts

4th ITA Elena Berta and Bianca Caruso 5 5 -17 4 – – 14 pts

5th ITA Benedetta Di Salle and Alessandra Dubbini 6 -15 9 2 – – 17 pts

6th NED Afrodite Zegers and Lobke Berkhout 13 2 -17 3 – – 18 pts

Laser men – Leaders after 4 races

1st ESP Joaquín Blanco 1 1 5 -41 – – 7 pts

2nd ARG Francisco Guaragna Rigonat -5 3 1 3 – – 7 pts

3rd TTO Andrew Lewis 2 4 3 -5 – – 9 pts

RS:X Men – Leaders after 6 races

1st USA Pedro Pascual 1 1 -3 1 2 2 – – 7 pts

2nd MEX Ignacio Berenguer 2 3 2 3 3 -4 – – 13 pts

3rd MEX David Mier y Teran 3 2 1 -8 5 5 – – 16 pts

RS:X Women – Leaders after 6 races

1st MEX Demita Vega de Lille 1 3 -7 1 3 2 – – 10 pts

2nd MEX Mariana Aguilar 2 5 1 -6 2 1 – – 11 pts

3rd USA Farrah Hall -5 2 4 3 1 3 – – 13 pts

Finn – after 4 races completed:

1st USA Caleb Paine 1 1 -2 1 – – 3 pts

2nd USA Luke Muller -5 3 1 3 – – 7 pts

3rd CAN Kyle Martin 2 4 -5 4 – – 10 pts

Radial Women – Leaders after 4 races

1st USA Erika Reineke -4 3 2 1 – – 6 pts

2nd LTU Viktorija Andrulyte 1 2 6 -12 – – 9 pts

3rd IND Nethra Kumanan 5 1 -11 3 – – 9 pts

Full results available here