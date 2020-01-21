Hempel World Cup Series Miami – Day 2

The second of five days of fleet racing began Tuesday on Biscayne Bay, Miami.
A black flag penalty in the second race of the day put Britain’s Luke Patience and Chris Grube down in eighth place, even although they were able to discard it for present.
Sweden’s Anton Dahlberg and Fredrik Bergström (3, 8) keep a three point lead ahead of Panagiotis Mantis and Pavlos Kagialis GRE who won the first race.
Mat Belcher and Will Ryan AUS won the second race and move into fourth overall. The American pair Stuart Mcnay and David Hughes (10, 11) are in ninth place.
Camille Lecointre and Aloise Retornaz of France continue to lead the women’s 470, second are Agnieszka Skrzypulec and Jolanta Ogar of Poland.
In the Finn class, Caleb Paine leads by three points from his countryman Luke Muller. Third is Kyle Martin CAN.
Tuesday’s weather was mostly sunny with a cold Northwest gradient wind of 12-16 knots on the Bay, including gusts to 20 knots.
Men’s 470 results after 4 races :
1st SWE Anton Dahlberg and Fredrik Bergström 3 2 3 -8 – – 8 pts
2nd GRE Panagiotis Mantis and Pavlos Kagialis -18 4 1 6 – – 11 pts
3rd JPN Kazuto Doi and Naoya Kimura 7 -23 2 3 – – 12 pts
4th AUS Mathew Belcher and William Ryan -15 8 6 1 – – 15 pts
5th JPN Keiju Okada and Jumpei Hokazono 5 -9 8 2 – – 15 pts
6th ESP Jordi Xammar and Nicolás Rodríguez -13 6 4 5 – – 15 pts
7th RUS Pavel Sozykin and Denis Gribanov -9 1 7 9 – – 17 pts
8th GBR Luke Patience and Chris Grube 2 12 5 -31 – – 19 pts
470 Women – Leaders after 4 races
1st FRA Camille Lecointre and Aloise Retornaz 1 1 -17 1 – – 3 pts
2nd POL Agnieszka Skrzypulec and Jolanta Ogar 3 -11 1 5 – – 9 pts
3rd GER Frederike Loewe and Anna Markfort 9 3 2 -13 – – 14 pts
4th ITA Elena Berta and Bianca Caruso 5 5 -17 4 – – 14 pts
5th ITA Benedetta Di Salle and Alessandra Dubbini 6 -15 9 2 – – 17 pts
6th NED Afrodite Zegers and Lobke Berkhout 13 2 -17 3 – – 18 pts
Laser men – Leaders after 4 races
1st ESP Joaquín Blanco 1 1 5 -41 – – 7 pts
2nd ARG Francisco Guaragna Rigonat -5 3 1 3 – – 7 pts
3rd TTO Andrew Lewis 2 4 3 -5 – – 9 pts
RS:X Men – Leaders after 6 races
1st USA Pedro Pascual 1 1 -3 1 2 2 – – 7 pts
2nd MEX Ignacio Berenguer 2 3 2 3 3 -4 – – 13 pts
3rd MEX David Mier y Teran 3 2 1 -8 5 5 – – 16 pts
RS:X Women – Leaders after 6 races
1st MEX Demita Vega de Lille 1 3 -7 1 3 2 – – 10 pts
2nd MEX Mariana Aguilar 2 5 1 -6 2 1 – – 11 pts
3rd USA Farrah Hall -5 2 4 3 1 3 – – 13 pts
Finn – after 4 races completed:
1st USA Caleb Paine 1 1 -2 1 – – 3 pts
2nd USA Luke Muller -5 3 1 3 – – 7 pts
3rd CAN Kyle Martin 2 4 -5 4 – – 10 pts
Radial Women – Leaders after 4 races
1st USA Erika Reineke -4 3 2 1 – – 6 pts
2nd LTU Viktorija Andrulyte 1 2 6 -12 – – 9 pts
3rd IND Nethra Kumanan 5 1 -11 3 – – 9 pts