Hempel World Cup Series Miami – Day 1

Racing has started at the 2nd round of the Hempel World Cup Series in Miami, USA.

The weather for Monday features mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers with a light Northwest breeze. The wind speed will be in the 5-10 knot range, increasing to 10-14 knots. The high temp for Monday is 74 degrees.

For British interests the only Team GB Olympic entry are Luke Patience and Chris Grube in the men’s 470 where there are 32 entries. They face a quality fleet including all the teams that finished ahead of them at the 2019 Worlds, where they were seventh.

Men’s 470 results after 2 Races –

1st SWE Anton Dahlberg and Fredrik Bergström (3, 2)

2nd RUS Pavel Sozykein and Denis Gribanov (9, 1)

3rd HUN Balázs Gyapjas and Zsombor Gyapjas (8, 3)

4th USA Stuart Mcnay and David Hughes USA (1, 11)

5th GBR Luke Patience and Chris Grube (2, 12)

In the Finn class two races completed:

1st USA Caleb Paine (1, 1)

2nd UKR Georgii Paches (3, 2)

3rd CAN Kyle Martin (2, 4).

In the women’s Radial after 2 races:

1st LTU Viktorija Andrulyte (1, 2)

2nd IND Nethra Kumanan (5, 1)

3rd ROU Ebru Bolat (2, 5)

Updates to follow . . .

Related Post:

Miami and Melbourne open the Olympic 2020 Championship season